Frew crews respond to a large house fire in East Stroudsburg, pets killed

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews are cleaning up what remains of a house in Stroudsburg after a heavy fire killed several pets.

According to the Stroudsburg Fire Department, crews responded to a large duplex fire along the 600 block of Bryant Street.

When fire crews first arrived the house was fully engulfed in flames and smoke, stated the fire department. One resident suffered burns but was able to get out of the house with help from a bystander.

Stroudsburg Fire Department

Crews say no other injuries were reported. However, several small pets were killed in the fire.

Firefighters got the fire out within 20 minutes, and the American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.