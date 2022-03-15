JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A food pantry in Jersey Shore is helping people and their families with diabetic restrictions. It’s the first of its kind to hit the area.

“As someone said you can feed anybody mac and cheese all day long and that fills their belly, but that doesn’t take care of their whole behind and their whole medical side,” said Alice Fox Kline, President of the New Love Center.

The New Love Center in Jersey Shore partnered with Geisinger Medical Center for a program called ‘Fresh Food Farmacy.’ It helps people facing food insecurity with diabetic restrictions.

“Fresh Food Farmacy is a food to medicine program to try to help people better manage their disease state,” explained Alicia Trelease, Program Manager, Fresh Food Farmacy.

“We look to give clients food that is lower sodium, lower sugar, high protein,” says Fox Kline.

And it’s not just for those with diabetes.

“They come every two weeks and the food is for the whole family so it’s just not one person. It’s like we want to change the whole idea of what you eat,” shared Alicia Trelease.

The new pantry has been up and running for less than a year and their clients say they’re already seeing a positive change in their lifestyle.

“It helps with our grocery bills and helped us with learning better grocery shopping habits and food to buy for diabetics,” said client, Ronald Sandifer.







“We actually enjoy coming here and talking to everybody and getting our little groceries here, said consumer, Krysten Johnstonbaugh.

Joining is simple, ask your doctor for a referral and if you qualify, their staff will set you up to go shopping and building healthier habits.

“Health Coaching, Health Education, things like that so people can actually not only get something out of it temporarily, but they’re learning healthier lifestyles,” said Geisinger Health Coach, David Bellomo.

Anyone interested in signing up for Fresh Food Farmacy can find the details on their website