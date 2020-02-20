Freeland Police Department faces possibility of being disbanded

FREELAND, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Luzerne County community could soon lose their police department.

There have been talks of disbanding the Freeland Police Department and the topic could be on the table again tonight.

Eyewitness News was told this matter was brought up during a council executive work session. One council member did tell Eyewitness News he will do everything he can to make sure the Freeland residents have police coverage.

Some in the borough are concerned.

“This town is small and if you take away the police force you’re going to invite trouble. Drugs, problems, robberies. There’s a lot of old people,” Said Dion Berry, a Freeland resident.



Ed Graaf, who is also a Freeland resident told us, “If we go to the state police, the response time for them to get here if there is problems…I just feel it’s better for the town to have its own police force.”

There is a work session scheduled in the borough Thursday starting at 6pm.