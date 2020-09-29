Free PennDOT motorcycle safety training courses resume

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that they are resuming the Pennsylvania Motorcycle Safety Program’s (PAMSP) motorcycle safety training classes for Pennsylvania residents through the end of the year.

The classes were placed on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic and will now return with extra safety measures.

The safety classes are free to Pennsylvania motorcycle permit and license holders, and with successful completion of a basic or intermediate course, permit holders will automatically earn their motorcycle license without having to take a skills test.

For those under the age of 18, the department approved motorcycle safety classes, which are required by law, are being held online.

For a list of available locations and schedules, Click Here.