MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A free emergency naloxone (NARCAN) overdose kit is now available to the public in Mount Carmel.

The Mount Carmel Borough Police Department, in cooperation with the Susquehanna Valley United Way – “United In Recovery,” have installed an emergency overdose box on a telephone pole on West Third Street in Mount Carmel that is free to the public in case of an overdose.

The kit contains boxes of naloxone or NARCAN to help someone in the event of a opioid overdose situation. Individual boxes can be found within the emergency kit and are accessible, self-serve style.

Courtesy: Mount Carmel Borough Police Department

According to Mount Carmel Borough Police, no questions will be asked and the box is not monitored to identify anyone taking an emergency kit. The kits will be replenished as needed and may be taken at any time.

The box is located on West Third Street on the sidewalk area, attached to a telephone pole across from borough hall and the police department on Third Street between Oak Street and Maple Street.