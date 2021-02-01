Free garage parking in downtown Williamsport as crews work to clear roads

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Williamsport city officials say they’re concerned cars left on street during this winter storm will make plowing and clearing roads more difficult.

Williamsport Parking Authority has opened up two downtown garages for residents to move their cars, free of charge. The free garages are the 3rd Street Parking Garage (115 West Third Street) and The Church Street Transportation Center (11 West Church Street).

City says the large number of narrow, one-way alleys in the city make plowing roads especially difficult.

Sean Coffey will have more on later editions of Eyewitness News.