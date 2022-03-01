Free COVID tests unclaimed as numbers decline, mask mandate changes

FILE – Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. Nearly half the 500 million free COVID-19 tests the Biden administration recently made available to Americans still have not been claimed as virus cases plummet and people feel less urgency to test. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nearly half of the 500 million free COVID-19 tests the Biden administration made available to the public still have not been claimed as virus cases plummet and people feel less urgency to test.

We spoke to four people in the Poconos, 3 out of the 4 applied and received their free COVID tests.

One man from East Stroudsburg told us he easily applied and got the free tests sent to him within weeks. Another said he forgot they were offered and probably won’t apply for it.





Reporter Sydney Kostus will speak with a doctor from Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono about how testing numbers have declined since the holidays and the importance of testing with mask restrictions easing nationwide on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.

If you are interested in ordering a free COVID-19 text head over to this website.