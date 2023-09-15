SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton residents hit hard by last weekend’s damaging storms and flooding are still in the process of recovering.

The City of Scranton is focusing on helping city residents recover from the devastating storms, they held a recovery outreach event yesterday and another Friday, this one not only focusing on recovery but health concerns as well.

Mayor Cognetti and other city officials hosted Friday recovery outreach at the Holy Rosary Center to assist residents and businesses hands-on in reporting damages done to their property, answer questions, provide recovery resources such as clean-up supplies, food vouchers, temporary housing information, and laptops with wifi for assistance in reporting damages to Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency’s link for public damage.

In addition, the City of Scranton had a certified registered nurse practitioner on site to perform skin checks and recommendations on treatment if needed, along with tetanus shots available for anyone in Scranton who has been in flood waters or working in muddy conditions to reduce the chance of bacterial infections.

“We lost our home in the flood and were cleaning it out and with all the mud and everything we had to come and get a tetanus shot and make sure everything is okay,” said Elizabeth Skrutski from North Scranton.

“We’ve been a federally qualified health center serving greater Lackawanna County for the last 45 years and this is what we do this is what we’re here for, to help the community and be there for them,” explained Joseph Hollander the Chief Executive Officer of the Scranton Primary Health Care.

The City of Scranton will be adding another recovery outreach event on Saturday at Weston Field in the North Scranton Providence Area from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for anyone who couldn’t make it on Friday, the event will have the same assistance as it did on Friday including the free clinic for more.