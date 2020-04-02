Free car services for healthcare workers and first responders

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Skook Auto Sales is offering some free services to those who put their lives on the line during this pandemic.

The dealership and care service in Schuylkill Haven is offering free oil changes and car inspections. These free services are available to to emergency responders, any healthcare workers, special needs families and law enforcement.

They are also providing other services and repairs at cost, meaning the business won’t make a profit off of that service for people who put their lives on the line to serve us.

Wayne Herring, owner of Skook Auto Sales says, “they’re on the front line. They have to go to work. And without them, where are we going to be? With out a car, how are they going to get there? What’s the hospital going to be like if they don’t have their nurses doctors?”

Skook Auto Sales will be providing this offer as long as the pandemic is among us and their service department remains open.

You can contact them for a service at wherringsr@skookautosales.com or call (570) 593-5278.