Free beer for healthcare workers

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) It’s a new way to thank local healthcare workers for their service during this pandemic.

It was a drive-thru right outside of the main entrance of Lehigh Valley Hospital Schuylkill. Hospital employees looking to snag a 6-pack of Yuengling’s newest flavor, “Flight.”

“I was overwhelmed by their generosity. It’s really awesome that they are doing that for our community,” said Keri Folk, the director of Clinical Service Behavior Health.

Two of the Yuengling sisters were helping hand out the free beers. This was America’s oldest brewery’s way of showing support and appreciation for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We wanted to give back to the community that has helped get us through the Spanish Flu, prohibition, the world wars… So due to the loyal employees, our neighbors and the community they got us through that so we wanted to do our part throughout this pandemic right now,” said Debbie Yuengling, a 6th generation Yuengling.

Hospital employees just had to pull up, show their license for proof of age before receiving their six-pack of the brewery’s newest flavor. Some people chose to pick up their beer on-foot.

We like the Yuengling in our house. Also it’s really nice, sit out on the deck, have a beer after a stressful day,” said Jaclyn Taylor, a clinical assistant at the Cancer Center.

Yuengling brought 300 cases so about 1,200 healthcare workers could take a 6-pack home.

Espaillat: “How soon are you going to crack open one of those?”

Folk: “Maybe pop it in the fridge, maybe start up the grill and have a Flight.”

They’re spreading “thank you” cheers during an unprecedented time. Yuengling also pledged $100,000 towards COVID-19 relief. They’re focusing their efforts on the Gary Sinise Foundation.