STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monroe County students got a head start on back-to-school shopping and the best part is it’s all free.

“I love it, Loretta, that’s my favorite color.”

That’s what one kid says all her friends at school will say when they see her new backpack.

Thursday afternoon Pocono United Way held their annual back-to-school backpack drive. Where kids were excited to pick out a new backpack to start off the new school year.

“I love it because people like to get free backpacks and things should be free for the people who don’t have any money allowed for them so then they can have something they can use,” said Loretta Brnestetter.

A former teacher of ten years says the goal is to raise a generation of kids that will grow up to be productive members of society, through education.

“Literacy in our community is a problem and this is one way to foster children to get books in their hands and to get to school with the right tools they need to begin learning,” explained Terudie Lear a sponsor

The director of Pocono United Way says helping the community is the best way to find happiness.

“One of the foundation areas that we focus on is education we want to make sure that everybody has access to quality education and that starts with having the supplies you need to make it happen,” adds Todd Nemura the director at Pocono United Way.

The backpack giveaway will continue through August.

Over 3,000 backpacks were donated.

For more information on how to donate or backpack pickup hours visit the Pocono United Way website.