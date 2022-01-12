Free at-home COVID-19 test available at Wayne Memorial Health Centers

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — At-home COVID tests are in demand and hard to find on shelves and online.

One of the first shipments of the free tests purchased by the federal government has arrived in our area.

People in Wayne, Lackawanna and Susquehanna Counties are coming to Wayne Memorial Health Centers to get at-home COVID tests.

The federal government is shipping its purchased, but free to the public tests, across the country.

This week, the health centers received 10,000 “Quidel Quickvue” over-the-counter kits. These types of nasal tests allow you to have a more accurate reading by providing two per box..

“It’s nice to have. Uh, you know. Especially if it comes up positive you can check again because you can get a false positive,” said Danny Kingston, Dingman’s Ferry.

Kingston tells Eyewitness News he has tested positive three times in the past year and having the kits allows him, family members, and friends the opportunity to test themselves if they become ill.

“I don’t know how long the shots are going to last. I have to wait to get the booster now. Well, they change it every day so, wait a week, six months, mhmm,” said Kingston.

“We’re one of the distribution sites. I think over time in the next few months we will see multiple channels of distribution across the commonwealth and across the country,” said Fred Jackson, Executive Director, Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers

Fred Jackson says these tests are available to the general public and you don’t have to be a health center patient.

“We expect the same allocation next week and we will go again then once they are gone,” Jackson explained.

Two kits per person, per week, are being given out for the initial rollout.

Check below for a list of Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers in the area.