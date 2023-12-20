POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— A local animal shelter is giving back for the holidays, not only to us but to their furry friends.

They’re offering free adoptions, and making sure it’s the right fit for the right. Hillside SPCA in Pottsville is not only trying to find them a home but is doing so free of charge.

The rescues may not have a price tag, but they won’t go to just anyone. The shelter is making sure they have the right home this holiday season.

How much is that doggie in the window? Free — thanks to Hillside SPCA trying to get their rescues a home for the holidays.

The Reading and Northern Railroad reached out to the shelter in November, interested in sponsoring their short-term visitors to find them a long-term home.

“We were thrilled that they wanted to team up with us because every animal that’s gone home, we’ve had another animal come trailing in to take their spot,” said Sherrie Schafer, shelter manager of Hillside SPCA.

The adoption event was only scheduled to last one weekend, but the sponsors decided to keep the Christmas magic going until after the holidays.

Something that is not only rewarding for those getting a second chance but for those watching them go.

“This is our favorite time. We love watching animals go home, you know, it’s sad sometimes. It’s bittersweet to watch them, but it’s definitely, I would say, our favorite part of the job,” Schafer told 28/22 News.

Joseph Hylka is just one of dozens who have taken advantage of the free adoption, bringing home three-year-old swirls after losing his beloved cat to cancer a few weeks ago.

“Swirls came up out of the thing she was laying in and crawled in my lap and started just being absolutely adorable and made it known that she was the loving little girl we were looking for,” Hylka said.

Hillside has an extensive process to ensure that pets like swirls are brought home as family, and not as gifts under the tree.

“We do a pre-approval process so we do make sure to do vet references, making sure that anybody who is going to adopt has been caring for their animals,” Schafer explained.

The shelter also requires that everyone in the home, including other pets, must meet their new family member before adopting them, an important step while finding their rescues the perfect fit for a lifetime, and not just for the season.