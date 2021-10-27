Frazetta’s Halloween Store ready for spooky season in East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For anyone who loves anything Halloween-related, this is the store to visit.

Frazetta’s Costumes Store was created by Bill Frazetta and has been open since 1981. The store is located on Courtland Street in East Stroudsburg open nearly year-round, except for the month of January.

The store has every costume and Halloween prop anyone could dream of. It also has frightening props set up to keep you on your toes.







With only four days away from Halloween, there are still tons of shoppers grabbing last-minute costumes. Bill Frazetta says this is the first year he’s ever experienced his busy season starting in September

He’s constantly ordering since he’s opened year-round and says people have traveled all the way from Florida to buy his great products.

