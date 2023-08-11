FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Franklin Township Police Department announced Friday the results of a recent investigation into bone remains found.

According to police, on Sunday, August 6, a man delivered a container to the Franklin Township Police Department containing clothing, household trash, and what the individual believed to be human bones.

Police say the man told officers he located the items the previous day in a wooded area of Franklin Township that has long been used for legal and illegal dumping of garbage.

An investigation was immediately initiated by Franklin Township Police Department with assistance from the Lehighton Borough Police Department, County Detectives, and the Carbon County District Attorney’s (DA) Office.

After a thorough search and processing of the recovery area, no additional items were located.

According to law enforcement, the contents of the container were processed and investigated, and the bones that were found in the area were identified with the assistance of a forensic anthropologist as all belonging to a white-tail deer and being non-human.

Police say, based on the facts of the investigation no criminal conduct was uncovered and the investigation has been closed.