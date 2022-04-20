Scavo was sentenced to 60 days in prison after he pled guilty for his involvement in the January 6th capitol riots in November

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Old Forge political activist Frank Scavo is scheduled to be released from prison after serving his sentence given for his role in the January 6 riots.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prison’s website, Scavo is scheduled to be released from prison April 20.

Scavo originally denied that he played any part in the riot and pleaded not guilty. Eyewitness News first reported word of the charges against Scavo in March of last year.

In January 2020 Scavo organized a bus trip with several hundred people from the Northeastern Pennsylvania area to the Capitol in order to join the protest against the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Protesters enter the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Scavo began his sentence in late February at the Federal Correctional Institute-Fort Dix in New Jersey.