Frank Scavo is behind bars for January 6 Capitol riots

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A local political activist who pleaded guilty to being inside the Capitol building during the January 6 riots is in prison as of Monday.

In September Frank Scavo of Old Forge pleaded guilty to the picketing within a capitol building charge. Scavo changed his plea from not guilty to guilty. He was then sentenced by a federal judge to 60 days in prison.

Scavo originally denied that he played any part in the riot and pleaded not guilty. Eyewitness News first reported word of the charges against Scavo in March of last year.

In January 2020 Scavo organized a bus trip with several hundred people from the Northeastern Pennsylvania area to the capitol in order to join the protest of the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Protesters enter the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Scavo is now serving his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institute-Fort Dix in New Jersey.