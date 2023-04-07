KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Now that the weather is getting warmer, many people are heading outdoors to enjoy nature, but park rangers say brush fires should be in your mind this time of year.

With dry and windy weather, it’s important to properly put out fires to avoid having things quickly go south from flames spreading.

“When it comes to lighting fires, I always tell people keep it at a manageable size if they don’t really understand what that means, I say knee-high, especially in windy conditions like these,” said Ranger Aidan Quinn of Frances Slocum State Park.

There are also several things you should avoid burning.

“Don’t burn things like aerosol cans glass any kind of combustible items we always like to tell people to keep them 10 feet away from the fire if possible,” instructed Quinn.

One man who frequently enjoys heading to campgrounds shares his method of putting out a fire.

“You know when you’re gonna leave your campfire you just drowned it out stir it around with a stick or something and drowned it out again make sure if you can touch it with your hand after all that then you’re good to go,” said Don Campbell of Wyoming.

Ranger Quinn also says it’s a good idea to pack extra water to make sure the fire is properly put out.

It’s also important to always supervise kids and pets around fires. For more information, visit the DCNR’s website.