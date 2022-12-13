DIMOCK, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An interesting development concerning natural gas drilling in the community of Dimock, Susquehanna County.

A few weeks ago ‘Coterra Energy’ agreed to build a new water system and pay Dimock residents’ water bills for the next 75 years.

It comes after a no-contest plea to charges that it’s well, leaked methane into the water supply, The Associated Press (AP) is now reporting, on the same day of the plea.

The State Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) agreed to allow Coterra to drill again. According to the AP, the DEP says the drilling will be closely watched and strictly regulated.