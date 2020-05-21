Coronavirus

Fox found in Kingston tests positive for rabies

News
Posted: / Updated:
OTS_RABIES_0616_1469071998589.jpg

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, a grey fox found in Kingston, Luzerne County, tested positive for rabies.

The rabid fox was found on May 17th on North Gates Avenue.

The Department of Health says “anyone with a human exposure to this animal is encouraged to call the Luzerne County State Health Center Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 570-820-4947. After hours, or to call toll-free, call 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258).”

They also advise anyone with a pet who may have been exposed to the animal should call their veterinarian for advice.

For more information on rabies Click Here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos