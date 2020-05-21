Fox found in Kingston tests positive for rabies

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, a grey fox found in Kingston, Luzerne County, tested positive for rabies.

The rabid fox was found on May 17th on North Gates Avenue.

The Department of Health says “anyone with a human exposure to this animal is encouraged to call the Luzerne County State Health Center Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 570-820-4947. After hours, or to call toll-free, call 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258).”

They also advise anyone with a pet who may have been exposed to the animal should call their veterinarian for advice.

