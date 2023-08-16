SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The presence of West Nile virus has once again been detected in mosquito samples from Lackawanna County, making it the fourth time this summer it’s been found within the county.

The sample that tested positive for the virus was collected at the intersection of Palm Street and Crown Avenue in the City of Scranton, Lackawanna County.

County officials were notified of the test results in the afternoon on Monday, August 14, which marks the fourth incidence of West Nile virus being detected within Lackawanna County this summer.

Three other mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile virus throughout the summer in the South Laurel Street trailhead in Archbald, near the 800 block of Sibley Avenue in Old Forge; Condella Park and the vicinity of Wargo Park in Olyphant; and the 300 block of Oak Street in Taylor and Connell Park in the City of Scranton

No human cases have been reported in Lackawanna County, however, county officials along with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) are investigating the situation.

Residents in the area are advised to take the following precautions to reduce mosquito habitats:

Eliminate standing water around the home;

Water in birdbaths should be changed on a weekly basis;

Pools should be kept clean and chlorinated.

For more information on the West Nile virus and the Pennsylvania West Nile Virus Control Program, visit the state’s website about the virus.