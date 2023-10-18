WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have announced that another show has been canceled at the F.M. Kirby Center.

Yet another canceled event due to the flood damage at F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre.

A broken water main last week forced the performing arts center to call off three shows.

Now there’s a fourth cancellation on Friday, October 20 scheduled performance of American Girl live.

The Kirby Center is working to arrange refunds for all ticket holders and will keep the public updated on its website about future events.