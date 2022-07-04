(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — July Fourth is a Fish for Free Day across the commonwealth.

Fish for Free Days allow anyone to legally fish in Pennsylvania waterways without a fishing license. Many anglers in the area headed to Presque Isle State Park to fish on the Fourth of July.

One resident fishing on Presque Isle said it’s a chance to teach his family about the hobby. Another fisherman said it’s just another day. He said he spends a lot of time on the peninsula with his grandson.

“They don’t have licenses, so it’s a great opportunity for them to fish with me and for anybody that has an inclining to try it out and see if they like it without spending the $40 for a license,” said Eric Hall.

“We’re always down here, we live right up Peninsula Drive, so we come down here almost everyday,” said Mark Chin.

The other Fish for Free Day this year has already passed, so after today, those interested in fishing must have a license.