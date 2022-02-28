Fourth arrest made in death investigation of two girls found buried in Hepburn Township

HEPBURN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fourth arrest has been made in connection to the deaths of two Lycoming County girls found buried on a property in Lycoming County.

According to police, just after 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Ronald Butler, 53, was arrested at 653 Livermore Road and taken into custody.

Police say Lycoming County Children and Youth Services (CYS) began investigating child neglect at the home on Livermore Road. CYS attempted to contact Marie Snyder as to the whereabouts of the two young girls, Jasmine Snyder and Nicole Snyder.

Ronald Butler is the father of Echo Butler and lived in the Livermore Road home with Echo, Marie Snyder and the Snyder children.

On September 26, 2021, CYS attempted to make a home visit and made contact with Ronald Butler. According to court papers, Ronald Butler was frustrated and indicated he wanted CYS to stop contacting them and that Echo Butler, Marie Snyder and her son, packed their things and left the house.

“They took everything and left,” said Ronald Butler. “I have no idea where they are at; I have not talked to them,” the affidavit stated.

Echo Butler and Marie Snyder were later charged with the murder of six-year-old Nicole Snyder and four-year-old Jasmine Snyder after a months-long investigation.

According to law enforcement, Marie Snyder stated Ronald Butler helped her flee, and as a result, obstructed the CYS investigation.

While Marie Snyder and Echo Butler were attempting to flee, their car broke down and they called Ronald Butler to help, which he did, police said. Police confirmed this through data extraction from cell phones.

The device data shows Marie Snyder, Echo Butler and Ronald Butler all in Snowshoe, PA on September 27, 2021, where the car broke down.

Ronald Butler is charged with two counts of felony endangering the welfare of children and one count of misdemeanor obstruction in child abuse cases.

He was arraigned in from of MDJ Solomon and was remanded to a Lycoming County Prison, unable to post the $200,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 16 at 9:00 a.m.