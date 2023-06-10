AUBURN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — ‘PrideFest’ 2023 returns to the Schuylkill County Fairgrounds on June 24, from 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., and the hosts say it will be the biggest festival yet.

This year’s PrideFest will feature live musicians, performers, speakers, and much more, presented by Youth Empowerment & Support-Schuylkill.

The event will also host many local businesses, artisans, food vendors, and of course a full schedule of drag performances.

Schuylkill County PrideFest 2023 is free to the public and will feature live folk singer Autumn Sky Hall at 2:00 p.m. and The Dynamics Department at 4:00 p.m.

There will be some new events this year as well including yoga and meditation throughout the

day, basket raffles, DJ entertainment by Kaotic Entertainment, and more.

“I want to thank everyone for this event. My son came home so happy and bubbling over about how great this community is. He said that he made new friends and can’t wait for the next one,” says a previous PrideFest attendee.

Y.E.S. organizes PrideFest every year and their goal is to build a safe space for the youth of rural Pennsylvania to learn alongside their peers.

In addition to organizing PrideFest each year, they offer resources and support to individuals

in need of gender assignment information, crisis services, and social connection to other members of the community.