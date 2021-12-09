Fourth annual Operation Veteran Supply Drop held in Exeter

EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This year marked the fourth consecutive year for the Operation Veteran Supply Drop program.

The program collects supplies for local veterans and this year collected nine full boxes of supplies in total for the vets.

This year the collection took place at American Grill in Exeter over a time period of three weeks and the owner said this year’s collection was better than last year’s.

Photo Courtesy: American Grill

Local residents donated food, gloves, blankets, shampoo, socks, shirts, a lot of the essentials, and even a small amount of cash.

The items donated will be given to the VA hospital to be passed out for those vets in need.