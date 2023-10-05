EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Four lucky Pennsylvania Lottery players have won Powerball tickets worth a combined total of $3.2 million.

According to PA Lottery, four people have won Powerball® tickets from the Wednesday drawing that are worth a combined total of $3.2 million.

This includes one prize worth $2 million sold in Luzerne County and one prize worth $1 million sold in Philadelphia. Two other prizes worth $100,000 each were sold in York and Allegheny counties.

CITGO on Bear Creek Boulevard in Wilkes-Barre earned a $10,000 bonus after selling the $2 million-winning Powerball® with Power Play® ticket, and United Food Market, on East Walnut Lane in Philadelphia, earned a $5,000 bonus after selling the $1 million-winning Powerball® ticket.

Turkey Hill, on West Market Street in York, and Rite Aid, on Atwood Street in Pittsburgh, sold the $100,000 Powerball® with Power Play® winning tickets and each earned a $500 bonus.

The $2 million-winning Powerball® with Power Play® ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, 9-35-54-63-64, to win $2 million. The $1 million winning Powerball® ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn to win $1 million.

The two Powerball® with Power Play® tickets each matched four of the five white balls drawn and the red Powerball® 1 to win $100,000.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed.

Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.