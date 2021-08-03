Four teens charged in Williamsport armed robberies

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four teens have been arrested after police say they committed two separate armed robberies in Williamsport shortly after midnight Tuesday.

Police were called to the area of High Street and Dale Place for a report of an armed robbery.

Police say the victim gave a detailed description of two people wearing ski masks, one armed with a handgun and the other armed with a rifle. The victim told police the suspects stole a backpack before fleeing in a black SUV.

A short time later, police were dispatched to the area of West Third Street and Campbell Street for a report of another robbery.

Police say two victims gave a description that matched that of the suspects from the first robbery. They told police, the men stole cash before taking off in a black KIA Sorrento.

According to police, a city patrol officer saw a vehicle matching that description not far from the area where the robberies had taken place. The vehicle was pulled over and the four teens inside the vehicle were arrested.

Police say 18-year-old Moreece Pearson, 17-year-old Dawson Crawford, 16-year-old Kevin Cagle and 16-year-old Tyrell Labounty were identified after being taken into custody.

Police say they searched the vehicle and found a rifle, handgun and ski masks, along with the items that had been reported stolen.

Due to the severity of the charges all 4 teens are being charged as adults. They were taken to the Lycoming County prison.