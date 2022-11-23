Philadelphia, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — Four Philadelphia students were injured Wednesday in a drive-by shooting.

Police tape and shattered glass could be seen throughout the area as police investigated the shooting.

It happened before noon after the students had an early dismissal from school. NBC News says a gunman opened fire as the students stood outside a store about a block away from Overbrook High School in the city.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia School District said all injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Investigators don’t know if the shooting was a targeted attack.

Governor Tom Wolf released a statement Wednesday afternoon:

“I’m so tired of the lack of action, the innocent lives lost and Pennsylvanians hurt because we can’t come together to pass more commonsense gun laws. Enough is enough. Today, four young Pennsylvanians were shot the day before Thanksgiving. We live in a country where we can’t walk home from school, go to the grocery store, or gather in sanctuary with our community without bloodshed. I’ll say it again: enough is enough. President Joe Biden’s Safer Communities Act is a start, but we need more. It’s been too little for too long. Pennsylvania’s General Assembly needs to act now. The recent shootings across our country leave families with holes in their hearts and empty seats at the Thanksgiving dinner table. And I’ve had enough,” Wolf said.

The incident remains under investigation by police.