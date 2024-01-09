DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday was National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and four local officers were honored in a special way.

The officers were awarded medals in recognition for their duty throughout 2023. Specifically, these officers went above and beyond to save the lives of those in their communities.

The medals were those of heroism and merit. All of the police departments and individuals recognized were honored, but said they are happy to do their jobs each day.

“We were proud of our officers for going above and beyond the call of duty. Saving a life is just a momentous task that these guys took upon and succeeded,” said Dickson City Chief of Police William Bilinksi.

“We’ve always worked well with our brothers and sisters across the river from the town of Throop. It’s amazin’, it’s just great,” said Throop Patrolman Officer Frank Tanana.

“We’re just average people, it’s our job. We have to perform, we go and help people. That’s what we do,” said Throop Chief of Police Andy Kerecman.

The police officers were ready to get right back to work following the award ceremony.