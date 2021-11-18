Driver accused of leading police on two separate chases through Pocono Township

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four people were arrested early Thursday morning after police say a driver led them on two separate chases, striking a police car.

According to police, Thursday morning, around 12:45 a.m., a grey Chrysler 300 with a temporary New Jersey license plate, led the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department on a pursuit through Mount Pocono.

Police say they lost sight of the vehicle on State Route 611 (SR 611) in Pocono Township and had to stop the pursuit.

Pennsylvania State Police say troopers were on SR 611 for a separate incident when they encountered the fleeing Chrysler 300, which then turned into another pursuit from SR 611 to Interstate 80 Eastbound.

During the pursuit, the suspect’s vehicle struck a marked Pennsylvania State Police vehicle. Shortly after troopers used spike strips to disable the vehicle at Exit 309, officers say.

According to police, Katelynn Santos, 19, Shawn Batista, 21, Jaylene Santos, 21, and Daniel Flores, 18, all from Bronx, New York, were taken into custody and charged with suspicion of DUI, fleeing and eluding police, and drug-related charges.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.