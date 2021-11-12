Four people displaced in suspicious Mayfield house fire

MAYFIELD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters were on the move Friday evening in Lackawanna County for what’s considered a suspicious house fire.

According to crews on the scene, flames broke out around 6:30 p.m. at a home on the 600 block of May Street in Mayfield. A quick response by the Mayfield Fire Department helped keep the fire contained.

Mayfield Fire Department tells Eyewitness News the cause of the fire is considered to be suspicious at this time.

There were no reported injuries, however, four people have been displaced.