HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Up to 95% of young people aged 13-17 use social media platforms, according to the U.S. Surgeon General.

Now that usage is potentially impacting teens’ mental health and is the topic of lawsuits filed against social media giants by four local districts.

The federal lawsuits have been filed by school districts in both Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties.

The goal is to obtain money from the lawsuit to fund in-demand mental health services due to an increased need district officials say is caused by social media.

Preparations are underway for the upcoming school year in the Hanover Area School District.

It’s one of four school districts, including Hazleton Area, Crestwood, and North Pocono, that is suing multiple social media companies.

The lawsuits allege social media sites like TikTok and Instagram are programmed to be highly addictive and harmful to young users.

Similar lawsuits have been filed in other states across the nation, including California.

They allege the owners of the social media sites refuse to implement safety measures due to profitability.

“From what we have seen is a massive uptick in the need for services. and we feel that partial responsibility is placed on what they watch on a daily basis,” said Nathan Barrett the, superintendent at Hanover Area School District.

Barrett says the situation has placed a financial burden on the school district and its resources.

“We have social workers, guidance counselors, and then we have a trauma therapist as well. all of them are booked solid throughout the course of the day,” added Barrett.

Hanover Area High School junior Brianna Jackson uses many popular social media apps.

“It’s definitely important for your mental health not to be on there too much because that can definitely affect it in negative ways,” explained Jackson.

Freshman Mikayla Rodriguez tries to limit her screen time as much as possible.

“I feel that you should spend more time with your family and more time doing activities than being on your phone because that could mess up your eyes too,” says Rodriguez.

Nearly two-thirds of teenagers report using social media every day.

The four lawsuits were filed in federal court in Scranton.