Four lucky lottery tickets share a jackpot worth over $200,000

MIDDLETOWN, DAUPHIN COUNTY — According to a release from the Pennsylvania Lottery, four Treasure Hunt tickets are winners from the Sunday, August 8 drawing. The lucky prize winners will split a jackpot of $230,000. Each jackpot-winning ticket had to match all five of the numbers drawn, 13-18-21-26-30.

Each winning ticket will receive individual prizes of $57,500, minus state and federal tax withholdings. The winning tickets were sold in Delaware and Monroe County, as well as, Philadelphia. The tickets were sold at BP Media, Delaware County; Fair Mart, Philadelphia; ACME Markets, Philadelphia and Fill and Fly, Stroudsburg, Monroe County.

There were more than 64,900 other Treasure Hunt tickets that won prizes in the drawing. All tickets must be validated and all prizes, claimed before winners can be identified. All Treasure Hunt winners have exactly one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. Winners should sign the back of their ticket and call the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481, lottery officials say.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, If you are interested in participating, players must pay $1 and select five numbers, between 1 and 30. Players can pick their own numbers, or they may choose to have the computer pick for them. All five numbers must match to win the jackpot. There are also prizes for those who match two, three, or four of the winning numbers.

Visit the Pennsylvania Lottery website for winning numbers, rules, chances of winning, and to join the VIP Players Club to play online or enter for second chances to win.