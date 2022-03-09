Four locals create a soda to honor the pride of NEPA

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four local men from a variety of backgrounds are coming together to make craft soda.

From bottling its soda to boxing it up and even cracking open a cold one. Four local men took their dream, made it a reality, and called it Parlor Beverages

“It’s obviously edgy because of the pin-up girls and the tattoos and the guys as well. It’s a little more blue-collar if you will. But America is very much like that. It’s a great diversity. It’s a melting pot. And one thing that hasn’t really been touched on with any soda product was that culture,” explained John Phillips, co-owner of Parlor Beverages.

They took that idea and went to Susquehanna Brewing Company.

“We never made a soda before. Our master brewer had experience producing them so it was a really fun session of trying them and the different flavors. They had the idea, the passion, the dream, and we had the bottling line basically,” stated Fred Maier, vice president of the Susquehanna Brewing Company.

Thus, parlor beverages were born. There are three flavors: root beer, birch beer, and butterscotch root beer…Each is designed to remind you of NEPA.

“People always try to get out. They’re always like ‘oh, I want to move to a different city, I can’t wait to get out out of this area.’ We just want to create a place where ‘oh man, I’m super proud to be from northeast Pennsylvania.’ that’s what parlor is to me,” explained Josh Balz, co-owner of Parlor Beverage.

Below you’ll find a list of where you can purchase a Parlor Beverage Soda:

Noir (Scranton)

The Strange and Unusual (Kingston)

The Rock Shop (Dunmore)

Peculiar Kitchen (Scranton)

McGrath’s (Dalton)

The Canning House (Kington)

Powerhouse Eatery (White Haven)

Schiel’s Family Market (Wilkes-Barre)

Beaumont Inn (Dallas)

Rikasa (Pittston)

Bank + Vine (Wilkes-Barre)

Grico’s (Exeter)

Backwoods (Dallas)

Bar Pazzo (Scranton)

Eden ~ a vegan cafe (Wilkes Barre & Scranton)

The Keystone Stage (Olyphant)

Ethan’s Eats (Olyphant)

Ballyhoo (West Pittston)

City Market (Dallas & Wilkes Barre)

Fort Cafe (Forty Fort)

Gerrity’s on Keyser Ave. (Scranton)

A product designed by local people, made at a local brewery, and sold at local stores does it get any better than that?