BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say four people were injured in a crash in Columbia County.

Authorities say crews were called to the scene just after 4:00 p.m. Thursday for a crash on East 16th and Pine Street in Berwick.

Officials told 28/22 News four people were injured in the incident but their conditions are unknown at this time.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide updates as new information becomes available.