HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat confirms that four city police officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

They are now off-duty on quarantine. None were hospitalized.





The city has 41 officers. The Mayor says police coverage is not affected at the moment but says PA State Police would be called in as a backup, if needed, should more officers test positive.

