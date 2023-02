PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In frigid temperatures, crews battled a house fire Friday morning that left four people displaced in Plymouth Township.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 200 block of Temperance Hill around 8:00 a.m.

Crews tell Eyewitness News that no one was home at the time of the fire and the house is a total loss resulting in four people being displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.