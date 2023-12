MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four people are displaced after an early morning fire damages a home in Schuylkill County.

Around 8:00 a.m., officials were called to the 500 block of Pottsville Street in Minersville.

Crews worked fast to get the flames under control, authorities say the fire started in the kitchen and everyone got out safely.

The American Red Cross was called for the family that lived in the home and the cause of the fire is under investigation.