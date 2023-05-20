WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire at a home in Luzerne County leaves four displaced.

According to Wilkes-Barre Township Fire Department at 7:29 a.m. a call came in for a structure fire on the 800 block of Summit Street in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Wilkes-Barre Township fire chief says the fire started on the deck of the home burning through the garage and the home.

The fire chief notes that a mother, father, and two kids were in the home and no one was injured.

Wilkes-Barre Fire Department tells Eyewitness News the home is at a total loss and they note Red Cross was not called to the scene.

The fire marshal has ruled this fire accidental states the Wilkes-Barre Township. fire chief.