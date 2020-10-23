Four charged with possession of drug paraphernalia in Honesdale

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Four people are charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after a search warrant was carried out on a Honesdale home where authorities say multiple overdoses have occurred. Illegal controlled substances and other related items were found.

Those charged are 22-year-old Joshua Jacob, 20-year-old Kaine Lupinski and 25-year-old Brittany Wormuth for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and 59-year-old Patricia Osczepinski for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Their court date is in late November.

