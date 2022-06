PERRY TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police say they are looking for a suspect(s) who stole four catalytic converters from a small business in Snyder County.

Troopers said an unknown actor(s) cut and stole catalytic converters from four vehicles parked in Aline Used Auto Sales’ garage in Perry Township.

State Police valued the catalytic converters at $50 each.

Officials said they are investigating this incident and anyone with information should call (570)374-8145.