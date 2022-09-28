NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four buildings, including two businesses, have been damaged in a fire that broke out early Wednesday morning in Luzerne County.

The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. on East Union Street in Nanticoke.

Nanticoke Fire Chief Mark Boncal told Eyewitness News that the fire originated at Glen Lyon Bros Kielbasi. The owner says the fire started with the smoker the business was using to get food ready for the Bloomsburg Fair.

Glen Lyon Bros Kielbasi and Hc + Max Salon Studio have been displaced by the fire.

One firefighter was injured while fighting the blaze though crews at the scene say they will be ok.