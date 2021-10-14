Four arrested in Coolbaugh Township on drug and gun charges

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pocono Moutain Regional Police arrested four individuals while executing a search warrant in Coolbaugh Township.

On Wednesday morning, the police searched a home in the 700 block of Country Place Drive and were able to locate 36-year-old Lamont Simpkins. According to police, Simpkins had full extradition warrants from Florida and New York for violent crimes.

Police also say they found and arrested 30-year-old Terrell Terry who was wanted on a bench warrant for failing to appear in court.

Upon further investigation, police found unspecified quantities of crack cocaine and heroin, which led to the arrests of Tyrone Witherspoon, 34, and Desirae Devor, 32. According to police, they believe there is evidence that all four people were involved in illegal drug trafficking.

There were also two firearms found in the home. Police say one of the guns was loaded with a high-capacity extended magazine and had the serial number filed off.

Police say that all four of the people, who had access to these guns in the house, were not supposed to be in possession of a firearm.

Simpkins, Witherspoon, Terry, and Devore are all charged with persons not to possess firearms, except Terry who was charged with a misdemeanor, possession with intent to deliver heroin/fentanyl and crack cocaine, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, hindering apprehension, criminal use of a communication device, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say Witherspoon was on parole and with these new charges is being held without bail. Simpkins was also charged on a second criminal complaint, was arraigned on a warrant for a domestic-related assault, is being held without bail, and will be extradited to whichever state claims him first.

According to police, there were also three additional adults and two small children found at the home on Country Place Drive and pending further investigation, police say additional arrests are expected.