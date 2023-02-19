SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police in Snyder County announced they arrested four people during their sobriety checkpoints on Mardis Gras weekend.

Troopers in Snyder County conducted DUI Roving Patrols and Sobriety Checkpoints over Mardis Gras weekend.

While conducting their checkpoints and patrols, state police say two people were arrested on DUI charges.

In addition to the DUI arrests, troopers said one person was arrested on a possession of an illicit substance charge and another on a prohibited offensive weapon charge.