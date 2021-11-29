Four arrested after drug-bust traffic stop in Sayre

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Four people have been arrested on multiple drug, drug paraphernalia, and criminal obstruction of justice charges after a traffic stop in Sayre earlier this month.

Waverly residents Kate Rowe (30), Jacob Simpson (27), Brandon Moore (25) and an unnamed man were arrested on November 13, when Sayre Borough police officer was on patrol and saw a truck on Spring Street with a New York license plate that belonged to another car. While trying to pull the truck over, the officer said the passengers were “reaching all over” and throwing things out the windows.

After pulling them over near Cayuta Street, the officer found the unnamed had a knife clipped to his pocket, two hypodermic needle in his pockets, and a suspended license. The driver also said the truck didn’t belong to him.

The officer said Rowe had an active arrest warrant out of the Sayre Borough PD. She also had multiple hypodermic needles in her purse and a plastic straw containing what looked like crystal meth.

Simpson was then found to have a used glass meth pipe.

At this point, Moore ran across the street into a local bar and locked himself in the bathroom for several minutes.When he finally left the bathroom, police found marijuana in his possession.

While searching the truck, the officer also found two bags of meth under the cover for the stereo totaling 13 grams, as well as over 30 grams of marijuana.

Rowe was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Simpson was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Moore was charged with Obstructing Administration Law, Disorderly Conduct and Possession. or Distribution of Marijuana.

All three have hearings scheduled for early January 2022. Police didn’t list charges against the unnamed driver