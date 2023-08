SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a beautiful summer day in Downtown Scranton, yet the fountains are turned off near the Lackawanna County Court House.

A county spokesperson says the fountains have not been operating correctly for some time, but no official word on a leak.

The county is in search of the original blueprints of fountains on Courthouse Square in order to remedy a fix.

Until the blueprints are located, the water won’t be flowing.