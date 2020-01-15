Forty Fort Police Seek Identity of Person of Interest

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Forty Fort Police are looking to identify a man they say was involved in what they desribe as an “incident” at a credit union in the borough.

Police released the security images Tuesday from the credit union in Forty Fort. They are not releasing the name of the facility or when the incident took place. We will bring you more details as they become available.

If you know who this person is you are asked to contact the Forty Fort Police Department at 570-287-8586 ext. 21, or email them at police@fortyfortpd.org. You can also submit a tip via the “Submit a Tip” section of the Forty Fort CrimeWatch website.