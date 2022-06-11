FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- On Thursday, June 9, Forty Fort Police were alerted to a man who was reportedly acting strangely, using drugs, and making threats to harm himself and others.

The man, later identified as Derek Konkus, had also reportedly made threats that if anyone called the police that they would “see a bunch of dead cops”.

According to police, at the time of this incident Konkus also had an outstanding warrant with the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Office.

Police from Forty Fort, Swoyersville and Courtdale were able to locate Konkus and take him into custody without issue.

According to police, Konkus was in possession of a fully-loaded .380 semi-automatic handgun with an obliterated serial number.

Konkus is currently in custody at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.