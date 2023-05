SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This week is National Nurses Week and the need for nurses is great. On Wednesday, an open house was held at Fortis Institute in Scranton.

The mission is to give interested students a behind-the-scenes look at the campus and the programs offered.

Fortis offers an 18-month program for students for the license practical nursing certification.

Fortis works with the students to help them find employment in a field that is very in need of employees.